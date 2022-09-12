Austin Butler is still glowing from his knockout performance as Elvis Presley in recent Baz Luhrmann directed biopic. It’s now someone else’s turn to step into those blue suede shoes and take up the role.

Sofia Coppola (our favourite Hollywood nepotism baby) has written and is set to direct Priscilla; a feature length film based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley. The A24 film’s press release notes, “Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation.”

Jacob Elordi, breakout star from HBO’s Euphoria, is set to step into the role of Elvis. This film will no doubt be in stark contrast to Baz Luhrmann’s auteurist approach to capturing the life of the King of Rock.

Mare of Easttown‘s Cailee Spaeny will star opposite Jacob as the film’s titular character.