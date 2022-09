Not too long ago we wrote about someone turning our beloved childhood friend Winnie-The-Pooh into a murderous villain. Well now that film has a trailer and, oh bother, it’s unhinged.

Looks like Winnie and the gang didn’t appreciate Christopher Robin abandoning them once he out grew his childhood and in his absence descended into madness. No release date just yet, or details on how we’ll be able to watch this masterpiece, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated. Check out the trailer below!