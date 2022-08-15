It’s been nearly a quarter of a century since Depp last sat in the directors chair.

The actor will return behind the camera for “Modigliani,” a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

It’s confirmed Al Pacino is producing the film along with Barry Navidi. IN.2, the European arm of production company Infinitum Nihil, is backing the film.

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honoured, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said in a statement. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

The movie is Depp’s latest effort to restart his career in the wake of his highly publicised defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence.