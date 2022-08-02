An official trailer for the new Netflix drama ‘Blonde’ was released on July 28th. It sees Ana de Armas playing Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Fans have been teased about her role for the last few months, initially blown away by the likeness of de Armas to Monroe. In this trailer however, we get to hear the voice of Marilyn for the first time.

Fans took to social media to voice their concerns that her accent does not entirely match Monroe’s breathy tone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, fans have also pointed out the terrible accents put on by actors over the years that no one seemed to complain about.

Either way we’re still excited to see the wonderful performance Ana de Armas will no doubt provide!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Accent Ana De Armas blonde marilyn monroe