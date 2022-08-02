An official trailer for the new Netflix drama ‘Blonde’ was released on July 28th. It sees Ana de Armas playing Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Fans have been teased about her role for the last few months, initially blown away by the likeness of de Armas to Monroe. In this trailer however, we get to hear the voice of Marilyn for the first time.

Fans took to social media to voice their concerns that her accent does not entirely match Monroe’s breathy tone.

i know the movie hasn’t come out yet but Blonde starring Ana de Armas looks stunning and the scenes gives me chills but i know y’all still hear her accent.. like it’s STRONG. i am very surprised they thought she sounded like marilyn because she literally doesn’t. looks ? yes — aslean janelle (@asleanjflorence) July 28, 2022

too bad ana de armas was so outspoken about working 9 months on the marilyn accent bc otherwise she could just pretend it’s an artistic choice and I know filmtt and half of critics would buy it 😭 — mdc 🛸 (@mexlidz) July 28, 2022

However, fans have also pointed out the terrible accents put on by actors over the years that no one seemed to complain about.

Ana de Armas’ terrible American accent in “BLONDE” is payback for Al Pacino’s terrible Cuban accent in “Scarface” — Will Watkins (@WilliamAWatkins) July 28, 2022

The people complaining about Ana de Armas’ accent in the Blonde trailer never saw Anthony Hopkins as Nixon or Kevin Costner as Robin Hood. Also probably racist. — Ryan Daly (@ryandaly01) July 28, 2022

Either way we’re still excited to see the wonderful performance Ana de Armas will no doubt provide!

