An Amy Winehouse biopic is in the works. Set to be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson who’s known for films like Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) and Nowhere Boy, the 2009 biopic based on John Lennon’s adolescence.

European studio Studiocanal is backing the film, which has been tightly under wraps. It’s understood that a script for the movie has begun circulating and is now in casting stages. It’s believed Taylor-Johnson hopes to cast a relative newcomer for the part of Winehouse.

Taylor-Johnson was a close friend of Winehouse’s, so this film will be an absolute passion project for the director.

Winehouse’s father Mitch Winehouse has backed the project. He has previously been portrayed in a negative light in the Oscar-winning documentary “Amy.”

Winehouse, best known for hit songs such as “Rehab” and “You Know I’m No Good,” died at 27 of alcohol poisoning in 2011. She produced two albums, “Frank” and “Back to Black,” the latter of which earned her six Grammy awards.

When asked whether Lady Gaga might sign on to play the role Winehouse denied the suggestion, rather cluing that he “wouldn’t mind betting it would be an unknown, young, English — London, cockney — actress who looks a bit like Amy.

“What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was…the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was. There’s no point really me making the film because I’m her dad. But to get the right people to do it, that’s very important, and we will.”

It’s nice to hear that their vision is set on authenticity to Amy rather than getting the biggest name to play the role.