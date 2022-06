The Sanderson Sisters are back! In this new teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 we see the three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy all reprise their roles for the second instalment. The cast will also see new faces Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo!

Check it out below: