ATTENTION SWIFTIES, Tay Tay is dropping a new hit today (Jun 24) at 2pm EST!

Get ready for Carolina. The single is featured in the film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ set in 1953.

But here’s the catch, Swift recorded the song in one take AND only using instruments that existed back in the 1950’s.

Tay wrote the song out of pure inspiration after reading the book and LOVING it!

Only a few hours till we get to hear the new hit, until then, hear the sneak peek of the song in the trailer below:

