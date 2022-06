Matilda The Musical, based off the Roald Dahl novel, has been an incredible success on Broadway and around the world. So much so, that it’s being turned into a movie thanks to the streaming juggernaut Netflix.

Starring Emma Thompson as the unbearable Miss Trunchbull with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin it’s sure to be a great ride for the whole family. Release date still to be announced, fingers crossed it’s soon! Check out the trailer below.