Walt Disney Animation Studios’ are notorious for creating films that tug right on the heart strings whether you’re 4 years old or 64 years old!

A highly anticipated release this year is Strange World Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled).

Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latestand by far most crucial mission.

 

Strange World releases November 24, 2022.

