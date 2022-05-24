If you have a single device with internet connectivity by now you have definitely heard there’s a new ‘Top Gu’n movie coming. The much-awaited sequel to the 1986 blockbuster is hitting cinemas this month and Tom Cruise has been well and truly on the promo train.

He’s held red carpets with the royals, had interviews with every media outlet known to man, and now he’s kicked off the late-night show rounds in a truly epic way.

If you’re a Tom Cruise fan you’ll know he does all his own stunts, and yes, this involves FLYING JET PLANES. Aviation is a hobby Tom seems to love, those feelings are definitely not shared by James. Check out the video below!