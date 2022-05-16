Bob’s Burgers fans, rejoice! The cult hit TV show is finally making its way to the big screen, and to celebrate, you can attend a special advance screening of the movie at Coburg Drive in next Monday 23 May!

The synopsis states that “The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

Check out the details here:

When:

Monday 23 May

6:00pm: Gates and food trucks open

7:00pm: Film start

Where:

Village Cinemas – Coburg Drive-In: 155 Newlands Road, Coburg North

There will also be an exclusive photo booth opportunity inside the Village Cinemas Coburg diner! And the cutest punny burgers:

BeatBox:

Meat & Mayhem

The Veg of Your Seat

Real OG:

The Gene-uine OG Burger

Cheese Louise Burger

So round up the fam and get your tickets before they run out!

Image: Disney

