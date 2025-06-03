We’re always on the hunt for the best of the best. From Toasties, açai to Bahn-mis. Well now, we’ve stumbled upon, what we think, is the best cookie your sweet sweet dollar can buy.

Dudley’s Dough Co. just recently launched with a bang! Baked fresh in Melbourne, and delivering across Australia, this small business are doing gods work with their cookies and are way too underrated.

They currently have 6 flavours but regularly update their menu, with their newest addition being Pistachio Cherry which is…to DIE for!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dudley’s Dough Co. (@dudleysdoughco)

If you’re looking for a sweet treat or the perfect gift *cough* for me *cough*, go check them out here, or follow their journey on IG and TikTok. They’re only offering delivery at the moment but as their number 1 fans, we’re hoping to see them go viral and be the next Brooki (without the controversy).

Advertisement