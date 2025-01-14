While the hot summer days are officially upon us, Drumstick have dropped two new saucy flavours to truly spice up the ice cream game.

For all the caramel lovers out there, your prayers have been answered with Drumstick’s new Saucy Dulce De Leche flavour.

With layers of sweet cream and butter caramel, rich Dulce De Leche syrup, and finished with the signature choccy tip, we’re convinced this is what heaven is made of.

If you’re after a fruity twist, Drumstick’s new Saucy Strawberry will give you a zingy and creamy surprise!

“Whether you’re a die-hard caramel fan or sweet on strawberry, these overloaded Drumstick flavours bring double the sauce and double the fun. We guarantee they’ll hit the spot.” Drumstick Brand Manager, Michael Dib says.

As if picking an ice cream flavour wasn’t hard enough!

You can now grab these new ice creams at supermarkets and convenience stores across Australia.