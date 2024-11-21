The perfect solution to spice up your Friday night has officially arrived in Melbourne!
The Boozy Scoop is Melbourne’s newest alcoholic gelato and sorbet delivery service, offering a deliciously unique way to enjoy a cozy night at home.
There’s four different flavours to choose from, with each available in a 150ml single serve or a 475ml pint.
- Pina Colada
- Dark Choc Whisky
- Lemon Gin & Tonic
- Mango Margarita
You can order directly from their website or through the DoorDash app – how easy!
Dan Loke, the founder of The Boozy Scoop said, “We wanted to create something that feels fresh and indulgent, whether you’re enjoying it with friends or treating yourself to something special.”
Want to get your hands on some in person? Here’s the local Melbourne venues that have it on the menu!
- Ramblers Ale Works
- Royal Saxon
- The Notting Hill Hotel
- Fox Friday Melbourne
- Lobster Cave
- The Emerson Rooftop Bar and Club
- Whisky & Alement
- Richmond Seafood Tavern
- Fairfield Le Grocerie
We can’t WAIT to try some!