Listen up spice lovers!

KFC Australia is preparing to open it’s doors to the hottest new dining experience this week with the launch of the world’s first Colonel’s Spice House!

The news comes as KFC celebrates the return of their fan-favourite Hot & Spicy range, which is now available to get your hands on at stores nationwide for the first time since 2022.

The exclusive Spice House will see free-flowing KFC served to diners, including their iconic Hot & Spicy range alongside a fiery range of new items that have never been seen before on KFC menus around the globe.

Lucky for you, KFC has given us a sneak peek at some of the finger-licking dishes that will be featured on the menu!

Hot & Spicy Drumsticks: A twist on the classic. Hot & Spicy drumsticks infused with our signature herbs & spices.

Hot & Spicy Mixed Pieces: Spoiled for choice. Hot & Spicy mixed pieces paired with your choice of 6 exclusive sauces.

Hot & Spicy Symphony of Sauces: Six bespoke sauces, each designed to complement the Hot & Spicy flavour explosion at different levels of spice, including 'Blazen Hot', 'Simply the Zest' and the '11 Spice Sauce', the hottest sauce to ever grace a KFC menu

The Zing Leader: Double breaded, double delicious. A succulent sliced Zinger Fillet coupled with coleslaw and our exclusive Blazen' Hot Sauce.

Wicked Wings with Extra Zing: Wickedly decadent. KFC Wicked Wings drizzled in Chilli Relish, enhanced by fresh Spring Onion.

Zinger Chocolate Mousse: Sweeten the deal. Our indulgent Double Chocolate Mousse served with Raspberry dust and infused with our world-first spicy and sweet Zinger Sundae Sauce, served in a syringe for fans to inject the flavour into the centre of the dish

We’re drooling already.

Developed in partnership with chef and ‘Wok of Wok street’ creator Vincent Yeow Lim, who you may know from from his TikTok Dimsimlim, the menu even includes KFC’s hottest ever sauce and even a spicy dessert.

“There’s nothing I love more than experimenting with bold new flavours that really pack the heat, so I’m thrilled to be partnering with KFC again to bring Aussies the world-first ‘Colonel’s Spice House”, Yeow Lim said.

The pop-up restaurant will be opening in Sydney’s Spice Alley for two days only on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October,

Secure your seat to the exclusive experience from Moshtix here at 11.11am on Thursday 3rd October, with all proceeds going towards supporting Aussie youth mental health and wellbeing through the KFC Youth Foundation.