KitKat lovers rejoice!

Cereal Partners Worldwide have announced the launch of KitKat cereal, bringing one of our favourite sweet treats to our mornings!

The new cereal contains whole grain and offers KitKat’s signature chocolate taste and wafer-like texture.

“When you’re looking for something different to start your day, KitKat Cereal is the perfect option for an occasional, indulgent BREAKfast.” Suzanne Poezyn, Cereal Partners Worldwide Marketing Manager said.

The new cereal option will be available from Woolworths, Coles and independent stores nationwide from early September, which you can get your hands on for $9.50 a box.