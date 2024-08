Hot dogs! Get your hot dogs!

Pizza giant Domino’s is now selling hot dogs (with a pizza twist).

The ‘Pizza Dog Classic Single’ includes a Kransky style hot dog baked in a fresh dough bun topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with Ketchup. If you’re feeling frisky, you can go for the double cheese option that includes a cheese sauce!

You can get your hands on a single for $3 and $5.50 for a twin pack.

Run, don’t walk to Domino’s.