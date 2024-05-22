Doozy is poised to transform the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) market with its latest innovation, HALF & HALF.

There are two new bold flavours, including vodka iced tea & lemonade, and vodka iced tea & lemonade with raspberry!

Doozy Co-Founder and Sydney Swans fan favourite, Will Hayward, shared his enthusiasm: “With Doozy HALF & HALF, we’re shaking up the norm. By blending two already great flavours, we’re creating something entirely new and thrilling.”

Doozy HALF & HALF is now available nationwide, with distribution in over 750 stores, including major retailers like Dan Murphy’s and BWS, along with other reputable outlets.

The product comes in packs of four 330mL cans, featuring the two enticing flavours: Vodka Iced Tea & Lemonade and Vodka Iced Tea & Lemonade with Raspberry. Priced at $27.99 per 4-pack, these beverages are set to be the hottest new trend in the Australian drinks market.