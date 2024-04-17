Every dogs wildest dreams are about to come true, with Bunnings and Mars Petcare coming together to create a pairing as perfect as one you’d find in a 90’s Rom-Com.

Schmackos Sausage Sizzle is made from real meat and no artificial flavouring, they’ll even have humans salivating (as tempting as it is, we do not recommend giving it a try).

“As one-third of all dog feeding occasions are treat related, we clearly love to treat our dogs, and we naturally want the best for them,” said Anthony Dean, MD at Mars Petcare Australia,

“We know there is increasing popularity in the dog care and treat category, and it’s important for us to create new offerings where enjoyment can be shared with our furry companions.”

Schmackos Sausage Sizzle Stix is available for $22 per 1kg bag at Bunnings stores nationwide (excluding WA). And why not treat yourself to a sizzle while you’re there!