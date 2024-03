Macca’s is celebrating the return of an iconic pairing with a twist – the Cadbury Caramello McFlurry!

Featuring Macca’s signature Soft Serve paired with one of Australia’s most loved chocolate blocks, the Cadbury Caramello McFlurry has become a fan favourite since launching in 2019.

The Cadbury Caramello McFlurry is now available in Vanilla or Chocolate Soft Serve, available from today and for a limited time only at Macca’s restaurants nationwide, via the MyMacca’s App and McDelivery.