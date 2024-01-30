Put your choccy Bavarians and sticky dates out, Sara Lee has been thrown a lifeline.

After going into voluntary administration in October, Australians Klark and Brooke Quinn have swooped in, successfully acquiring the iconic dessert brand and saving about 200 jobs.

“We are a small Aussie family that shared in the tradition of having Sara Lee apple pie and vanilla ice cream every Sunday night at the dinner table and could not be more proud to put the Aussie-made and owned stamp on the Sara Lee brand,” the pair, who were also involved in the purchase and turnaround of chocolate maker Darrell Lea, said shortly after the deal was made.