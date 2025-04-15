Tim Tam have unveiled their newest creation – a strawberries and cream flavour!

With their signature crunchy biscuits filled with a delectable strawberry cream center and coated in a velvety layer of white chocolate, this perfect combination is destined to transport us straight to dessert heaven.”

@timtamofficial DRUM ROLL PLEASE… Say hello to our much anticipated NEW Tim Tam flavour Strawberries & Cream! 🍓 Combining the iconic crunch of two biscuits with a delicious strawberry cream centre, all wrapped in a smooth, creamy layer. What more could you wish for? This NEW flavour can be found exclusively at Coles from the end of April 🛒 #timtam #whatmorecouldyouwishfor #newflavour #strawberriesandcream ♬ original sound – Tim Tam

“We are confident that from the moment Aussies take their first bite, this flavour combination is sure to be the ultimate crowd pleaser – what more could you wish for?” Rebecca Chan, Senior Marketing Manager at Arnott’s said.

The new flavour has officially joined the Tim Tam family and is here to stay, becoming available to purchase exclusively from Coles supermarkets nationwide later this month!