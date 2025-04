Twisties is bringing back a fun blast from the past with the return of a retro icon.

We all love the OG Cheese and Chicken flavours, but get ready for Twisties Sour Blueberry. It’s got that classic Twisties crunch, a tangy blueberry hit, and it’ll turn your tongue electric blue.

You can grab a bag exclusively at 7-Eleven from April 2, before it hits stores nationwide at the end of the month. Just don’t eat a pack before your next meeting!