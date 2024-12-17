After years of fan petitions and online campaigns, Allen’s has officially brought back its iconic Peaches and Cream lollies—this time in their own dedicated bag.
@allenslolliesauMERRY PEACHMAS AUSTRALIA 🍑🍑🍑♬ original sound – Y
The fluffy cream base topped with peach-flavoured jelly has always been a standout in Allen’s Party Mix, but it hasn’t been sold on its own since 2019. Now, after more than a third of Allen’s lolly requests in 2024 called for its return, the Australian confectioner has answered the demand.
@allenslolliesauIf only… 💔💔♬ original sound – 💫
Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery Melanie Chen shared the excitement: “Peaches and Cream has been one of our most requested flavours, and we’re thrilled to bring it back just in time for summer and the holidays.”
Priced at $5, the bags are now available exclusively at Coles. Perfect for festive gatherings or beachside treats, this nostalgic favourite is ready to reclaim its spot in lolly lovers’ hearts nationwide.