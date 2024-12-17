After years of fan petitions and online campaigns, Allen’s has officially brought back its iconic Peaches and Cream lollies—this time in their own dedicated bag.

The fluffy cream base topped with peach-flavoured jelly has always been a standout in Allen’s Party Mix, but it hasn’t been sold on its own since 2019. Now, after more than a third of Allen’s lolly requests in 2024 called for its return, the Australian confectioner has answered the demand.

Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery Melanie Chen shared the excitement: “Peaches and Cream has been one of our most requested flavours, and we’re thrilled to bring it back just in time for summer and the holidays.”

Priced at $5, the bags are now available exclusively at Coles. Perfect for festive gatherings or beachside treats, this nostalgic favourite is ready to reclaim its spot in lolly lovers’ hearts nationwide.