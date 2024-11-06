Big M have unveiled two brand new limited edition flavours to add to their milk collection – Mint Choc Chip and Waffle Cone!

Launching in stores this week, the two new flavours are set to will transport Aussies back to their local ice cream shop on a warm summer’s night, with its drinkable twists on classic ice cream flavours.

The new Mint Choc Chip flavour offers a refreshing cool blast for all mint chocolate lovers out there while the Waffle Cone flavour blends milk with the delightful flavour of a waffle cone.

We don’t know about you but we’re already drooling.

“Our newest limited-edition Big M’s deliver fun and refreshing flavours that are sure to excite your tastebuds this summer”, said Anne Scott, Senior Brand Manager of Big M.

The new flavours are available to purchase in store now across Victoria so get in quick to get your hands on them!