The flavours of Italy have officially arrived in Melbourne!

The highly-anticipated three story Italian food hall, Il Mercato Centrale, is preparing to open it’s doors to the public at 4pm today, bringing the tastes of Florence to Melbourne.

Located on Collins Street, the market reveals the million-dollar renovation of the art deco-style McPherson building, now transformed to transport you straight to the streets of Italy.

The market is home to 23 food stalls of different specialities, from traditional Neapolitan-style pizza from La Pizza Napoletana to Texas inspired smash burgers from Lo Smash burger.

Whether you’re heading out for cocktails with friends or to stock up on quality Italian delicacies, Il Mercato has it all!

The first Il Mercato opened in Florence 10 years ago, with locations in Rome, Turin, Milan and now in Melbourne, which is the first location outside of Italy.

Who needs to go to Italy anyway?

The highly anticipated market is located at 546 Collins street, between King and Spencer streets.