Is this a match made in heaven?

To celebrate friendship, Coca-Cola® and OREO® have teamed up as “besties” to create exclusive treats for fans to share with their very own besties for a limited time only.

Inspired by “besties” around the world, the global brands have dropped two limited-edition products: the OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie and the Coca-Cola® OREO® Zero Sugar Limited Edition!

You can give the collab a crack from the 9th of September all across Australia for a limited time only.