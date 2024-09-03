The iconic Monopoly Game at Macca’s kicks off tomorrow, offering Aussies a one-in-four chance to win big from a whopping $753 million prize pool.

Starting Wednesday, September 4th, Macca’s fans across Australia can dive into the excitement, with over 60 million prizes up for grabs. The lineup includes three ISUZU cars worth over $70,000 each, two $10,000 Webjet e-gift cards, and countless other rewards like $500 The Iconic vouchers and free Doordash for a year.

Macca’s National Marketing Manager, Tobi Fukushima, shared the thrill of the game, highlighting the joy of discovering a winning ticket and the satisfaction of scoring instant prizes like a Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, or even free Macca’s for a year.

Playing is simple—just purchase eligible items and use the MyMacca’s app to participate!