A giant footlong sub on wheels is coming to St Kilda this weekend!

Subway’s ‘sub bus’ has been travelling a nearly 2,000 kilometre journey across 22 days on it’s ‘Tasty Town Tour’, transforming 10 locations across Australia’s East Coast into a pop-up ‘Tasty Town’.

Kicking off the tour in the Sunshine Coast, the bus will make it’s final stop in St Kilda this Saturday, transforming South Beach Reserve with free subs, Croc charms and sock giveaways, giant games, and the infamous Footlong Limbo challenge.

The sub bus will be slinging free combos with their new signature sub range, each coming with chips and an ice tea all thanks to Subway’s tasty tour partners Lipton and Smiths – how good!

The epic tour is celebrating Subway’s new signature menu, designed to take the guesswork out of ordering with drool-worthy selections like the Philly-Style Three-Cheese Steak and the Chicken Classic.

The bus will be setting up in South Beach Reserve on May 3rd from 10am to 3pm, so make sure you head down after you visit the voting centre to score some goodies!