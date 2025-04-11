Looking for the perfect school holiday activity?

Well, Frankston Foreshore has officially been transformed for Australia’s largest Sand Sculpting championship – and the winners have been crowned!

Some of Australia’s top sand sculptors came out to compete in the event, crafting 13 jaw-dropping creations to this years theme, ‘The Villains of Storytime’.

“Our iconic Sand Sculpting events have been a beloved tradition in Frankston for over two decades, and we’re thrilled to work with the Frankston City Council to bring them back in such an exciting way,” Sandstorm Events founder and director Sharon Redmond said.

The completed sculptures are now open for people to enjoy, and you can even submit your vote for the people’s choice awards!

Tickets are cheaper than a movie ticket, available to purchase online or at the ticket box, with prices below:

Kids 2 and under enter free

Kids (3-12) – $12

Concession – $17

Adult – $22

Family (2 adults & 2 children) – $60

The event is open daily from 10am to 5pm until the 27th April, so make sure you get down to check it out!