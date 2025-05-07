Adelaide has just been crowned the happiest city in Australia, according to the latest Happy City Index — and locals aren’t surprised. With its stunning beaches, vibrant festivals, top-tier wineries and famously low traffic, the South Australian capital makes it easy to enjoy life. Known as the “20-minute city,” everything feels within reach.

The Happy City Index, now in its sixth year, ranks 200 cities worldwide using 82 indicators across six categories: governance, environment, economy, mobility, citizen wellbeing and health. Cities are awarded gold, silver or bronze based on their overall performance.

Adelaide placed 29th globally, earning praise for its high quality of life, reliable public transport, strong economy, green initiatives, and commitment to sustainability. The report describes it as “a city that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity,” highlighting its bike-friendly streets, thriving food scene, and standout events like Illuminate Adelaide, the city’s upcoming winter festival.

While no Australian cities cracked the global top five — led by Copenhagen, Zurich, Singapore, Aarhus and Antwerp — all nine Aussie capitals made the top 200.

Here’s how they ranked globally:

Adelaide (29) Canberra (51) Melbourne (67) Sydney (75) Brisbane (78) Gold Coast (88) Hobart (135) Darwin (146) Perth (165)

It’s clear: when it comes to happiness, Australia has plenty to smile about.

