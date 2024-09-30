Australia, get ready! For the first time ever, Grimace is making his way Down Under, bringing the iconic Grimace Shake and Grimace Meal. Starting Friday, October 4, 2024, fans can enjoy this limited-time treat that has taken the world by storm.

The Grimace Shake, a vibrant purple explosion of flavour topped with whipped cream, embodies all the fun and good vibes Grimace stands for. Available on its own or as part of a Grimace Meal, fans can choose between a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, served with those delectable classic Maccas’ fries.

The Grimace shake went viral on TikTok last year after it was released in America to celebrate Grimace’s birthday. We’re not too sure how to explain the trend, instead here’s a viewers discretion warning. The videos are a bit avant-garde…

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Grimace Shake will be available nationwide, but only for a short time – once it’s gone, it’s gone for good!