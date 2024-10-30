Krispy Kreme have pulled out all the stops this Halloween with the release of a limited edition Ghostbusters collection!

The new collection arrives as the iconic 1984 film celebrates it’s 40th anniversary, with four spine-tingling new flavours of doughnuts available in stores now.

Here’s a sneak peak at what you can get your hands on:

Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut – an Original Glazed ® doughnut dipped in White icing, dunked in choc biscuit crumb, decorated in a kookies and kreme swirl and finished with a Mooglie candy piece

Slimer Doughnut – a shell doughnut filled with custard filling, topped with purple truffle icing, green slime truffle icing, and a Slimer topper

Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut – an Original Glazed ® doughnut dipped in orange truffle icing and sprinkled with Neon Ghost sprinkles

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Doughnut – an Original Glazed ® doughnut topped with marshmallow-flavoured Kreme, powdered sugar and topped with a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man candy piece

To celebrate the occasion, Krispy Kreme are offering free original glazed doughnuts to anyone dressed in a Halloween costume for one day only on October 31st!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grab your mates and get decked out in your scariest Halloween costume to score some free sweet treats tomorrow!