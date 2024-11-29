The flavour of Light & Tangy chips has been an Aussie obsession for decades. Seriously, what even is it? Sour cream? French dressing?

Well, the guessing game might finally be over, thanks to Jordyn Evans, founder of Mingle Seasoning. She thinks that her company has cracked the code and brought us the answer: Light & Tangy’s iconic taste is onion, tomato, and paprika…that’s it!

“I’ve always been fascinated by the mystery of Light & Tangy,” Jordyn said. “It’s nostalgic, unique, and so Aussie. We wanted to recreate that flavour for everything – popcorn, potatoes, even chicken – without all the ‘nasties.’”

Jordyn’s blend celebrates the perfect combo of sweet, tangy, and savoury goodness we all love.

The revelation has TikTok buzzing, with fans saying, “I’ve waited years for this moment!” and “How am I proud of someone I don’t even know?”

So, will this discovery change how you feel about Light & Tangy chips? Or does it just make them even more iconic?