The romantic comedy genre has seen a decline in mid-budget, well-crafted films in recent years, with many studios favoring Hallmark-style productions. However, Materialists, an upcoming film starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, promises to bring back the charm and sophistication that the genre has been missing.

Set in New York, Materialists follows Lucy (Johnson), a matchmaker known among her friends as an “elusive bachelorette.” Despite her profession, she has only made nine successful matches. At a wedding for one of her clients, Lucy finds herself in an unexpected love triangle—caught between a wealthy, seemingly perfect suitor (Pascal) and her charismatic but financially struggling ex (Evans). As emotions run high, she must navigate romance, ambition, and her own indecision.

With its stylish cinematography, sharp dialogue, and a cast brimming with chemistry, Materialists is already drawing comparisons to Challengers, offering a more mature, sophisticated take on modern relationships. The film’s blend of wit and romance could mark a return to form for the genre, giving audiences a long-awaited revival of the classic rom-com.

Check out the trailer below: