DreamWorks Animation has officially announced Shrek 5 is coming!

The film will see the return of original voice actors Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey), and Cameron Diaz (Princess Fiona), with Zendaya joining the cast as their daughter, Felicia!

Shrek 5 is set to hit cinemas in December 2026.

In the mean time, check out the teaser: