Pamela Anderson recently shared a bizarre mid-flight experience during her appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. While discussing her upcoming film The Last Showgirl, the former Baywatch star recalled being mistaken for a member of the country band The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks).

Anderson recounted how a man angrily approached her during the flight, demanding, “Do you know what this country’s done for you?” Confused and alarmed, she said, “I thought, ‘What have I done?’” The situation escalated, requiring flight attendants to restrain the man.

The confusion stemmed from the passenger believing Anderson was part of The Chicks, who faced backlash in 2003 after lead singer Natalie Maines criticised the U.S. invasion of Iraq. The band’s remarks sparked widespread boycotts, with many branding their criticism of President George W. Bush as unpatriotic.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Anderson said, “I was terrified. It made me hesitant to fly for a while.”