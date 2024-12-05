In an interview with Variety, Charli xcx spoke about Grande’s involvement in her latest album.

Charli says of the ‘Wicked’ star, who recently appeared on the remixed version of ‘Sympathy is a knife’, that she “gravitated towards that song” and added her own take on ‘knives’ she felt in the industry.

While working together, Grande apparently gave Charli some advice on the singer’s introduction to acting. With her upcoming appearance on SNL at the time, Ariana said to her, “you’re gonna be amazing, just relax, it’s so fun.”

The ‘Apple’ singer has been gradually making her way into the movie scene, with an upcoming feature in Benito Skinner’s series ‘Overcompensating’, along with a slew of indie films.

With Grande making her very successful comeback to acting, it’s safe to say we’re excited to see the pop star to movie star trajectory repeating itself.

Advertisement