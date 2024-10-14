Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, known for their on-screen chemistry as Deadpool and Wolverine, might be heading to the 2025 Oscars!

According to Deadline, the duo is being considered as co-hosts for the event after Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney passed on the role. ABC is exploring multiple rotating hosts, with Amy Poehler and Dwayne Johnson also reportedly approached.

The involvement of Reynolds and Jackman remains uncertain, with mixed signals from the pair. Jackman previously hosted the 2009 Oscars and has presented multiple times. He also has experience hosting the Tony Awards in 2005 and 2014.

This year, Jackman and Reynolds could both land nominations. Disney is pushing Deadpool & Wolverine for awards, including Best Actor for Reynolds at the Golden Globes and Best Supporting Actor for Jackman at the Oscars.

The R-rated Marvel blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, reunites the two characters for the first time since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Featuring stars like Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, and Jennifer Garner, the film has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, earning $1.33 billion globally. It currently stands as the second biggest movie of the year, trailing only Pixar’s Inside Out 2.