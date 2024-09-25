After leaving a string of clues on her Instagram in the past couple of days, Lady Gaga has made an album announcement – but it’s not what fans were expecting.

Titled Harlequin, the new album is a “companion” to Joker: Folie à Deux – the second instalment of the Joker film franchise, in which Gaga stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

The singer posted the album artwork early this morning along with an image of a milk carton, which appears to show the tracklist (you’ll have to zoom in to read it, though). Interestingly, the list doesn’t include Gaga’s most recent collaboration with Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile.

The news of the new album, which drops September 27, comes as a surprise after Lady Gaga already confirmed she had new music releasing in February 2025, which she referred to as “LG7” .

Confused fans had taken to the comment section of the cryptic text posts that went live on Gaga’s Instagram in previous days, desperately seeking answers and speculating about an “LG6.5” release.

However with Joker: Folie à Deux coming to screens next week – the pieces of the puzzle are falling into place.