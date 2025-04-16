The White Lotus star Walton Goggins has fuelled rumours of a feud with his co-star Aimee Lou Wood after praising an SNL skit that she criticised as ‘mean and unfunny’.

Wood took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to express her feelings about The White Lotus parody skit that featured on Saturday Night Live, that made fun of her teeth.

“Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about. But there must be a cleverer, more nuanced and less cheap way?” she said.

Well, The White Lotus fans are now convinced that Wood and her co-star Walton Goggins are beefing, after Goggins praised the skit, describing it as ‘smashing’.

Goggins reshared the video to his Instagram story, writing ‘SMASHING Jon… I knew I was miscast’.

Goggins was referencing Jon Hamm who played the Rick inspired character of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in The White Potus parody sketch.

He also commented on the SNL post, which has now been deleted, writing “Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg,”

Now this isn’t the only thing leading fans to believe the pair are feuding, with people noticing they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Goggins made an Instagram post of behind-the-scenes photos where he praised Wood, but her previous comments and tag on the post have been deleted, suggesting one of them may have blocked each other.

He wrote, “Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget.”

Fans have now flooded to the comments to ask why they’ve now unfollowed each other.

In an early press interview, co-star Jason Isaacs, who plays Tim Ratliff, alluded to some tension between some of the cast members on set.

“It was like a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies—but in a gilded cage,” he said, “Some people got very close. There were friendships made… and friendships lost.”

Rick and Chelsea forever…. right?

