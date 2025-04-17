Liam Payne’s sister has shared a heartfelt tribute to her brother, six months on from his tragic death.

Payne’s sister, Ruth Gibbins, shared an emotional tribute to her Instagram, revealing that living without Liam is ‘impossible’.

Amid an outpouring of support from fans in the comments, Louis Tomlinson’s sisters—Lottie, Phoebe, and Daisy—also shared heartfelt messages.

Niall Horan’s father Greg Horan also commented “Lots of love Ruth to yee all we are always gonna think of yee we were 5 families and became 1D family we are all hear for you guys x x x”

The former One Direction member tragically died at the age of 31 on October 16th 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Sending so much love to Liam Payne’s family ❤️