The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has called out Saturday Night Live for a ‘mean and unfunny’ skit that made fun of her teeth.

During a White Lotus parody skit on the most recent episode of the comedy show, actress Sarah Sherman portrayed Woods’ character Chelsea, appearing with a very pronounced set of fake teeth.

The skit, The White Potus, included a parody of various Trump family members as if they were in the hit series, comparing President Donald Trump to Jason Isaac’s character Timothy Ratliff.

The White Potus pic.twitter.com/PhOlMPx02y — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 13, 2025

With the over-the-top set of fake teeth, Sherman’s impersonation of Chelsea upset Wood, with the 31-year-old actress taking to Instagram to reveal her thoughts.

In a set of Instagram stories, Wood revealed that she saw the sketch, “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny,” she said.

“Such a shame cos’ I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about. But there must be a cleverer, more nuanced and less cheap way?”

Woods’ also had an outpouring of love from fans agreeing with her, with her resharing their messages on her Instagram story, writing “OMG, I’ve got thousands of messages in agreement with me since posting that. Thanks guys 🥹 Glad I said something… 💪”

The actress later revealed that SNL had reached out to her to apologise for the skit, with an Instagram story saying she “had apologies from SNL.”