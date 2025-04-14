Coachella 2025 has already delivered on the chaos, surprise, and star power we crave—and we’re only halfway through.

Lady Gaga didn’t just headline Coachella—she turned the desert into her own avant-garde opera. Opening with a brand-new track that blended orchestral drama with industrial beats, Gaga set the tone for a set that was equal parts spectacle and spiritual experience.

Officially Lady Gaga’s performance at Coachella marked as THE BEST performance in HISTORY #Coachella2025 #Coachella pic.twitter.com/i1S9z0TgQU — 𝐃𝐞𝐧 (@Invisblechains) April 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Lisa lit up the main stage with her fierce solo set, and who was spotted front row? Fellow White Lotus alum, still radiating chaotic luxury. On-screen love interest Tayme Thapthimthong and fan favourite Patrick Schwarzenegger were seen dancing along!

Patrick Schwarzenegger supports ‘The White Lotus’ co-star Lisa during her #Coachella2025 performance of “Money” pic.twitter.com/H7ewNuTFt1 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 13, 2025

Pop queen Charlie XCX turned her set into a chaotic, euphoric cameo-palooza—Troye Sivan, Billie Eilish, and Lorde all appeared unannounced, sending the crowd into full meltdown.

Off-stage, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made waves with their desert date-night vibes, looking relaxed and very much unbothered by the cameras.

Kylie Jenner and Timothy Shalame had a great time at the Charli XCX concert from yesterday’s Coachella show 💚 pic.twitter.com/18MOsZmjnh — kyliebest (@kylieplaneta) April 13, 2025

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Charli xcx’s Coachella show during ‘I Love It’ pic.twitter.com/8npBOM5yZv — Info Charli XCX (@infocharlixcx) April 13, 2025

Not everything was smooth sailing—one rogue firework reportedly whizzed a little too close to fans on Friday night, though no injuries were reported and the moment quickly became TikTok legend.

A firework just exploded next to me and all my friends at Coachella. I can’t hear out of my right ear, multiple people hurt. That was fucking insane, I thought it was a terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/sCBhVuPJqu — 2 BLICKY RICKY (@banksfucks) April 13, 2025

And in perhaps the most unexpected collab of the weekend, Benson Boone brought out Queen’s Brian May for a surprise rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody. Fireworks, indeed.

Benson Boone performed Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Brian May on guitar at Coachella last night pic.twitter.com/0z8HhCUIXj — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) April 12, 2025

With one weekend still to go, Coachella’s already cemented its place in the 2025 pop culture history books.