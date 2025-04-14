Coachella 2025 has already delivered on the chaos, surprise, and star power we crave—and we’re only halfway through.

Lady Gaga didn’t just headline Coachella—she turned the desert into her own avant-garde opera. Opening with a brand-new track that blended orchestral drama with industrial beats, Gaga set the tone for a set that was equal parts spectacle and spiritual experience.

Meanwhile, Lisa lit up the main stage with her fierce solo set, and who was spotted front row? Fellow White Lotus alum, still radiating chaotic luxury. On-screen love interest Tayme Thapthimthong and fan favourite Patrick Schwarzenegger were seen dancing along!

Pop queen Charlie XCX turned her set into a chaotic, euphoric cameo-palooza—Troye Sivan, Billie Eilish, and Lorde all appeared unannounced, sending the crowd into full meltdown.

Off-stage, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made waves with their desert date-night vibes, looking relaxed and very much unbothered by the cameras.

Not everything was smooth sailing—one rogue firework reportedly whizzed a little too close to fans on Friday night, though no injuries were reported and the moment quickly became TikTok legend.

And in perhaps the most unexpected collab of the weekend, Benson Boone brought out Queen’s Brian May for a surprise rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody. Fireworks, indeed.

With one weekend still to go, Coachella’s already cemented its place in the 2025 pop culture history books.

COACHELLA 2025