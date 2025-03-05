Get excited, Monsters! Lady Gaga’s upcoming album, ‘Mayhem’, is set for release on March 7, 2025!
MAYHEM coming March 7
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 27, 2025
Here’s what we know so far:
Gaga sat down on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe and revealed she actually wrote over 50 songs for this album, which were narrowed down to the following…
Tracklist:
Get ready for MAYHEM
1. Disease
2. Abracadabra
3. Garden of Eden
4. Perfect Celebrity
5. Vanish Into You
6. Killah ft. Gesaffelstein
7. Zombieboy
8. LoveDrug
9. How Bad Do U Want Me
10. Don’t Call Tonight
11. Shadow Of A Man
12. The Beast
13. Blade of Grass
14. Die With A Smile… pic.twitter.com/jQi5FaOoDw
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 18, 2025
Collabs:
- Bruno Mars on “Die With A Smile”
- Gesaffelstein on “Killah”
Musical Influences:
- ’90s alternative
- Electro-grunge
- Prince and Bowie melodies
- Funky bass lines
- French electronic dance
- Analog synths
Notable Tracks:
- “Blade of Grass” – Inspired by her engagement to Michael Polansky
- “Perfect Celebrity” – Reflects on her stardom
- “The Beast” – Addresses her inner self
- “Vanish Into You” – Inspired by Queen and David Bowie
In a recent chat with Vogue, Gaga mentioned that “there’s a lot of pain associated with this adventure.” She added, “And when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I’m here at this studio, I’m relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what’s remarkable is…that’s the music. I’m able to hear it back.”
During her interview with The Los Angeles Times, Gaga said the album is “full of [her] love of music,” adding that it contains “so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams.”
“It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt,” she said. “And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love. Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past—almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life.”
“But it ends in this very happy place.”
Gaga also expressed her excitement to get back on tour, so get ready to memorise all the Mayhem lyrics, Monsters! Fingers crossed we have an Aussie tour coming.