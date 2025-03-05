Get excited, Monsters! Lady Gaga’s upcoming album, ‘Mayhem’, is set for release on March 7, 2025!

Here’s what we know so far:

Gaga sat down on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe and revealed she actually wrote over 50 songs for this album, which were narrowed down to the following…

Tracklist:

Get ready for MAYHEM 1. Disease

2. Abracadabra

3. Garden of Eden

4. Perfect Celebrity

5. Vanish Into You

6. Killah ft. Gesaffelstein

7. Zombieboy

8. LoveDrug

9. How Bad Do U Want Me

10. Don’t Call Tonight

11. Shadow Of A Man

12. The Beast

13. Blade of Grass

14. Die With A Smile… pic.twitter.com/jQi5FaOoDw — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 18, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Collabs:

Bruno Mars on “Die With A Smile”

Gesaffelstein on “Killah”

Musical Influences:

’90s alternative

Electro-grunge

Prince and Bowie melodies

Funky bass lines

French electronic dance

Analog synths

Notable Tracks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Blade of Grass” – Inspired by her engagement to Michael Polansky

“Perfect Celebrity” – Reflects on her stardom

“The Beast” – Addresses her inner self

“Vanish Into You” – Inspired by Queen and David Bowie

In a recent chat with Vogue, Gaga mentioned that “there’s a lot of pain associated with this adventure.” She added, “And when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I’m here at this studio, I’m relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what’s remarkable is…that’s the music. I’m able to hear it back.”

During her interview with The Los Angeles Times, Gaga said the album is “full of [her] love of music,” adding that it contains “so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams.”

“It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt,” she said. “And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love. Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past—almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life.”

“But it ends in this very happy place.”

Gaga also expressed her excitement to get back on tour, so get ready to memorise all the Mayhem lyrics, Monsters! Fingers crossed we have an Aussie tour coming.

Advertisement