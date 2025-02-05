Coldplay has officially rewritten history! With a jaw-dropping 10.3 million tickets sold and eight months of performances still ahead, the British superstars have set a new benchmark for the most-attended music tour ever. Their Music of the Spheres World Tour now outshines even Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in audience numbers. However, Swift still reigns supreme in revenue, with her tour generating an astonishing $2.07 billion to date.

In late January, Coldplay pulled off one of the most monumental concerts of the century. Over two nights in Ahmedabad, India, 223,000 fans packed the stadium, making it the largest stadium show of the 21st century.

One fan described the experience as nothing short of transformative:

“The stadium was so massive, it made you feel like a speck of dust,” she said. “That feeling actually fit perfectly with their songs, which are all about unity and connection.”

A standout moment of the night? A double surprise proposal during the emotional performance of Human Heart. Two fans decided to pop the question to each other—at the same time!

Coldplay kicked off the Music of the Spheres tour in Costa Rica in March 2022, marking their first-ever performance in the country. Next up, they’ll hit the stage in Hong Kong this April, followed by shows in Seoul and across the U.S.

“We’ve poured years into planning this tour,” the band shared. “Performing live is at the heart of who we are, and we’re thrilled to bring fans songs from every era of our career.”

The 2021 album Music of the Spheres became an instant success, debuting at No. 1 on the UK charts in just two weeks.

While the Eras Tour remains the top-grossing tour in history, Coldplay’s incredible momentum leaves fans wondering: could Music of the Spheres claim that title by September? Only time—and ticket sales—will tell.