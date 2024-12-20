2024 has been a monumental year for music lovers in Australia, with major stars like Pink and Fred Again.. gracing stages down under. The trend continues into 2025, promising even bigger concerts, tours, and festivals. Here’s a snapshot of what’s to come:

January Highlights:

Nia Archives kicks off her Junglist Worldwide Tour across Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne.

kicks off her Junglist Worldwide Tour across Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne. Suzi Quatro , on her 40th Australian tour, delivers her Rockin’ On theatre show nationwide.

, on her 40th Australian tour, delivers her Rockin’ On theatre show nationwide. Alec Benjamin brings his 12 Notes Tour to Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

brings his 12 Notes Tour to Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. You Me At Six embarks on their farewell tour, with stops in all major cities.

February Must-Sees:

Childish Gambino performs in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

performs in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. Billie Eilish launches her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, spanning Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

launches her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, spanning Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. Chris Stapleton, joined by Marcus King, debuts Down Under with a series of electrifying shows.

March Spectacles:

Roxette makes a long-awaited return with headline shows and festival appearances, supported by Boom Crash Opera.

makes a long-awaited return with headline shows and festival appearances, supported by Boom Crash Opera. Cigarettes After Sex tours Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne with their dream-pop sound.

tours Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne with their dream-pop sound. CMC Rocks QLD continues as Australia’s premier country music festival in Ipswich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upcoming Festivals:

Knotfest 2025 celebrates Slipknot’s 25th anniversary, with dates and details coming soon.

2025 promises an unforgettable lineup of music events. Stay tuned for more updates!