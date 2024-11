Things are officially heating up at KFC!

A hot new summer line up of merch has dropped. The range has launched on the KFC Australia Merch Store, the collection includes:

Original Recipe Rugby Top ($90)

Kfc x Luude Off White Tee ($55)

1978 Colonel Logo Off White Women’s Shorts ($45)

Finger Lickin’ Good Tumbler ($60)

KFC Drumstick Bumbag ($50)

AND MORE!

Zinger Smugglers ($40)

Supercharged Zinger Sunnies ($20)

KFC Croc Charms ($30)

KFC Surf Poncho ($80)

Zinger Towel ($40)

Zinger Denim Tote Bag ($60)

Zinger Box Cooler ($30)

KFC Golden Drumstick Christmas Tree Decoration ($24)

Hurry, the collection is back for a good time, not a long time!