Kesha has just been announced as the headline act for the 2025 Australian Open entertainment!

The ‘Die Young’ singer will travel down under to perform for tennis fans at the AO LIVE event, which will be held at John Cain Arena during the finals weekend.

Canadian DJ Kaytranada, American Singer-Songwriter Benson Boone and DJ Armand van Helden have also been announced as headliners, with the lineup looking a little something like this:

Thursday 23rd January – Benson Boone + Special Guests

Friday 24th January – Kaytranada + Special Guests

Saturday 25th January – Kesha, Armand van Helden + Special Guests

The Grand Final of AO LIVE will kick off at 11am on the day of the Women’s Finals, ensuring it will be a day full of world class tennis and entertainment.

The event will mark the first time that Kesha will perform in Australia since she performed at Sydney’s Mardi Gras in 2020, making it a performance you don’t want to miss!

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 10th October, with prices starting at $89 which includes access to the Australian Open grounds, which you can get your hands on here.