Kmart has just dropped a new range of beauty products, and one item is being praised as a dupe for Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ perfume.

Two new fragrances have been added to their OXX Summer Solstice collection, which made waves online earlier this year when their body mists were compared to the popular Sol de Janeiro fragrances.

The standout addition to the collection, Summer Season, is drawing comparisons to Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ perfume, with sweet notes of candy floss, vanilla, and coconut.

If you’ve tried Ariana Grande’s perfumes, you know they smell incredible, retailing for around $60 AUD, compared to Kmart’s $8 dupe.

Available in both a body mist and a body cream for just $8 each, you can smell amazing for a fraction of the price.

Kmart has also introduced When in Mexico to their collection, featuring fresh notes of pear, sandalwood, and jasmine.

“We loved seeing our customers’ reactions to the initial release of our blockbuster ranges, Sparking Rose and Summer Solstice. We believe these new additions will bring even more excitement and enthusiasm for affordable, accessible beauty products,” said Nicola Farrell, Beauty Business Manager at Kmart.

If the new fragrance is anything like Kmart’s viral products, it won’t stay on the shelves for long so you better get down to Kmart to get your hands on some!